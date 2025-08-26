OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in Oakland Park, authorities said.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 5400 block of Northeast Third Avenue following reports of a stabbing.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue also responded and found Jordan Dowdy suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined the 16-year-old suspect was responsible for the stabbing, which stemmed from a verbal and physical altercation, investigators said.

The teen was arrested later that same day and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. His identity has not been publicly released.

He faces one count of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.