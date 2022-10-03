POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old driver was arrested following a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach that left a man dead.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was struck Saturday night near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard.

A woman at a nearby pizza shop identified the victim as Kevin and described him as a caring co-worker.

“A sweetheart, he really was. He would work every day. The boss would have to actually make him take a day off. He loved working,” said the woman. “He’d walk maybe an hour, hour and a half to work, not because he didn’t have a car, because he loved nature and he loved to walk.”

Detectives said the driver responsible returned to the site of the crash more than an hour later and confessed to the crime.

