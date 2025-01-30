PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old student has been arrested after allegedly making electronic threats to attack Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the student, a 10th grader at South Broward High School, made threats in a Snapchat group chat on Wednesday evening, alarming another student who called 911. Officers quickly identified the suspect, and members of the department’s Threat Assessment Team responded to his home.

The teen was taken into custody on a felony charge of making electronic threats to kill and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

While police determined the threat was isolated, a safety plan was implemented at Flanagan High School, increasing security and patrols on campus for Thursday.

Authorities are urging parents to discuss the seriousness of making school threats. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

