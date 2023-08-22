COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage student at Coconut Creek High School was arrested on the first day of school after being found in possession of a handgun on campus.

The incident led to a brief lockdown of the school, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Monday.

According to officials, school security acted promptly after receiving a report from another student who spotted a handgun.

The 15-year-old’s bag was quickly searched, leading to the discovery of the firearm.

While Coconut Creek Police said no direct threats were made, the individual was taken into custody.

The teen has been charged with several felonies, including possession of a handgun as a minor, concealing a firearm, and disrupting a school function.

Following the arrest, the teenager was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

