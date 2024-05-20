DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been arrested after making a prank call to police about a school shooting.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl made the prank call to 911, saying that there was an ongoing shooting at Olsen Middle School.

Officers responded to Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach on Friday and ended up giving an all-clear.

According to police, she told the dispatcher that she was joking but the call had already disconnected.

The teen, who has not been identified, was charged with a felony of making a false report. She told police she did not think her fake report would prompt a police response.

She was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

