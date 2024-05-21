LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been accused of an arson attack at his own house.

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel James was arrested by police. He faces a first degree arson charge and an attempted murder charge.

Police responded to the home on Northwest 5th Street near 34th Terrace in Lauderhill on Sunday.

According to police, surveillance video shows the teen pouring gas around a car and the walls of the garage.

Investigators said the teen lit a fire and then took off. His father was inside the home at the time but was not hurt.

Detectives said the teen told police that his son had been upset because he wouldn’t let him drive his car.

The flames damaged his car and part of the home before the fire burned itself out.

