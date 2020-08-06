Teen arrested after armed carjacking at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly carjacking a man at the airport.

Police took a 17-year-old girl into custody for the armed carjacking of a man in July near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Investigators said she used the victim’s credit cards a short time later.

Police caught up with the teen Wednesday night just minutes before she was to board a flight at MIA.

