PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy is learning a lesson in the law days after, authorities said, he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School, the latest in a series of threats aimed at schools in Broward County that have been circulating on social media.

Oliver Manik appeared in court on Friday.

“Mr. Manik, these sorts of threats are taken very seriously,” the judge said to the suspect.

The 17-year-old faces the possibility of being expelled from school.

“The school is in the process of completing the school asssesment. He is currently suspended for 10 days and expulsion is recommended,” said a spokesperson for Broward Schools.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the threat was made Wednesday night, when Manik sent a text to a group of friends in a social media chat room, that read, “I feel like school shooting tomorrow. When I sneeze, it’s a signal to go to the bathroom, OK? I hope y’all aren’t snitches.”

The teen was arrested on Thursday and faces one count of writing a threat to conduct a mass shooting, a felony charge.

Manik’s mother, who was in court, told 7News on Thursday that her son didn’t mean it and to him this was a joke.

She said the family did not live in the U.S. when the MSD massacre happened, adding, “We lived in a country where schools are safe. In my country, schools are very safe. Our mindset is very peaceful. He just wanted to show up among his friends. It’s not an excuse for his behavior; it’s just an explanation for his behavior. All threats must be investigated. I understand that.”

This latest scare comes as other Broward schools are on high alert. Deerfield Beach High School spent the day on a code yellow, a proactive measure following violent social media threats posted on Thursday.

One of the posts reads, “Yeah, they sayin it’s gonna be worse than Stoneman Douglas. I hope BSO takes these threats seriously.”

Those threats were immediately investigated, and according to Deerfield Beach High’s principal, there were no new threats Friday, and the school ran smoothly.

Another threat was aimed at New River Middle in Fort Lauderdale, but school officials said it turned out to be false.

In a robocall sent to parents, a school administrator said, “We wanted to update you on the rumor of a threat referencing our school. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has completed its investigation and determined that there is no credible threat to our school.”

As for Manik, he’ll spend the next three weeks in custody.

“Because of the nature of the offense, you do qualify for some time in the Detention Center and will run through December 24th,” the judge said.

Manik is due back in court next week.

