Teen accused of social media threat against MacArthur High School faces judge

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused of posting a troubling threat on social media faced a judge Thursday.

Wilmur Garrero Martinez, 16, faces a felony charge of electronically threatening to kill after posting a video on social media of him pointing a gun at unsuspecting students at MacArthur High School.

Martinez also posted a picture of himself with the caption asking whether or not he should “carry my pistol with me like last year.”

According to police, he may have shot the video last year because he was not attending MacArthur currently — he had been expelled.

Elbo Martinez, a family member, was also in court with an obstruction charge.

Police said the former 16-year-old MacArthur student was troubled and will be held at a juvenile detention center for the next 21 days.

“Last year, in the 2018-2019 school year, this student was expelled from MacArthur High School for bringing ammunition into the school,” Miranda Grossman, Public Information Manager for Hollywood Police, said, “so he was already expelled, and detectives think at this point maybe this video was filmed last year, but it was just posted to social media yesterday, and it’s disturbing, it’s frightening, especially during the first week of school.”

Hollywood Police said it’s important that if you see something, say something. That led to Martinez’s arrest after other students said they saw the posting on Snapchat and Instagram and called police, possibility averting a tragedy.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.