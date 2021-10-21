FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old boy learned a lesson in the law one day after he was arrested for allegedly making a threat on social media to students at a high school in Fort Lauderdale.

Tyler Hollins appeared before a judge on Thursday. He was charged with transmitting a written threat, a relatively new law in the state of Florida.

“Florida Statute 836.10, which was enacted post-Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” said the judge.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Hollins, a 10th grader at Stranahan High School, wrote in a social media post, “I’m tired of you guys bullying me. I’m going to shoot everyone in my way.”

Investigators said the threat was credible enough to make an arrest.

“We found him to be capable, we found him to have the means to carry out the threat, and we found that he had the intent to do so,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

The social media post caused the Stranahan campus to go to code yellow.

“Little to no movement, you know? You’re not allowed to leave the class without an escort, and you’re not allowed to walk around campus without an escort,” said a student.

School district officials said at least five South Florida schools have received social media threats in less than a week.

In court Thursday, Hollins’ mother, Tamekia Riles Foust, told the judge this isn’t like her son.

“He’s a good kid. He doesn’t get into any trouble. He’s never been arrested, he’s never had any charges,” she said.

Broward County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright told families the district takes these threats seriously and acts accordingly.

“These threats will not be tolerated, and we are taking each and every one of them earnestly and swiftly,” she said.

Hollins is being held at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center for 21 days.

