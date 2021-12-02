PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a juvenile accused of posting a mass shooting threat to a Parkland school that has already been struck by tragedy.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a mass shooting threat to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was made in a social media chat room.

The arrest affidavit states 17-year-old Oliver Manik texted a group of friends, Wednesday night.

The text read, “I feel like school shooting tomorrow. When I sneeze it’s a signal to go to the bathroom ok? I hope y’all aren’t snitches.”

Students learned about the threat on Thursday.

“It’s pretty concerning for us, like, for our mental health. School is supposed to be like a safe space for all of us,” said MSD student Santiago Calderon.

The mother of the teen arrested said he didn’t mean it, that to him it was a joke.

“He’s a normal kid from a normal family and a safe environment. He doesn’t realize the world is not so safe,” she said.

Manik’s mother said the family did not live in the U.S. when the MSD massacre happened.

“We lived in a country where schools are safe. In my country, schools are very safe. Our mindset is very peaceful. He just wanted to show up among his friends,” she said. “It’s not an excuse for his behavior. It’s just an explanation for his behavior. All threats must be investigated. I understand that.”

Detectives were made aware of the threat Wednesday morning and were able to locate the suspect.

“This should not be taken lightly at all,” said MSD student Xyanariaya Joseph. “I think it’s been taken lightly too often now.”

Manik was arrested and faces one count of writing a threat to conduct a mass shooting, a felony charge.

In a voicemail sent to parents of MSD students, principal Michelle Kefford said, “I want to thank everyone for their roles in safely resolving this situation. I also want to remind all students and families how seriously any and all threats are taken. Parents, please speak with your children to remind them that any threat — even if they think it is a joke — will result in serious consequences. In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct, including expulsion.”

BSO continues to investigate.

On Feb. 14, 2018, one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seventeen people died after a gunman went into the school and opened fire, including Fred Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime Guttenberg.

“I’m sorry; we are pissed. I’ve had enough. It’s enough,” he said. “This is not impossible to solve. It’s not a Second Amendment issue. We can save lives. It’s not rocket science.”

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, has since pleaded guilty to the crime and is awaiting sentencing.

