FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager who appeared in court Wednesday has been ordered to be held in secured detention for a period of 21 days and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation after he attacked a teacher at his school with a pair of scissors.

The 14-year-old male, whose identity is being withheld due to legal regulations, appeared before the court following the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

The assault started at the Bright Horizons School, a specialized school servicing students with disabilities after the ninth-grade student cut a teacher, leaving her with a laceration on her ear. The teacher has since been released from the hospital.

“If the teacher did not run to try to get away, there’s conversation that the child could have easily stabbed her in her face,” said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union.

She described a disturbing picture in an interview with 7News following the incident.

“There was blood in the hall, it was a very traumatizing, violent attack,” Fusco said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said the student was detained by school staff members until law enforcement arrived.

“What is going to be the swift action to make sure that this particular incident and whatever student does it is being held accountable,” said Fusco.

Although the teen is disabled, prosecutors are moving forward in charging him with attempted murder.

The court’s decision to order secured detention and a psychiatric evaluation reflects the seriousness of the situation and the need for a comprehensive assessment of the teenager’s mental and emotional well-being. The case will continue to evolve as more information becomes available.

