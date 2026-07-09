WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A teen is facing a serious sentence in Weston.

Seventeen-year-old Anthony Gonzalez Tovar is facing charges as an adult.

In April, Tovar took his shoes off and exposed himself near Golf Club Road and Bonaventure Boulevard, police said.

Afterwards, he allegedly attempted to assault a woman who was sitting in the grass.

Tovar is charged with one count of attempted sexual battery.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.