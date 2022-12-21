HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The student council at Hollywood Hills Elementary School is acting as Santa’s little helpers this holiday season!

Faculty, staff, and children are set to host a teddy bear drive honoring Taylor Bishop, a little boy killed in a plane crash.

Students at the school gathered nearly 1,000 bears for firefighters and police officers in the area as part of an organization Taylor’s mother, Megan, started after his passing.

Back in March of 2021, Taylor died in a car crash after a plane clipped a powerline that caused it to lose control and collide with a vehicle on the street.

Megan was the sole survivor of that collision, but she is determined to turn pain into purpose.

Taylor’s Teddy Bears is an organization that provides beloved stuffed animals to first responders and its mission is to keep Taylor’s memory alive.

With teddy bears at the ready, firefighters and police officers will hand them out if they encounter children in distress.

Megan chose teddy bears to symbolize her son’s love for his own plushie named Chevy, who Taylor had in the car with him before he passed away.

First responders eventually returned the stuffed bear to Megan and it inspired her to start the organization.

The students believed the drive was a wonderful act of kindness they got to experience.

At this event, 977 teddy bears were gathered for first responders.

