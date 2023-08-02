FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County teachers are getting a pay bump after the school board passed a tentative budget. The pay increase comes after voters in 2022 approved a referendum that would essentially give teachers an additional $10,000.

The board passed the tentative budget, Tuesday night.

On July 26, the school board, in a 5-4 vote, previously rejected a proposal by member Dr. Allan Zeman, which would have given teachers $100,000 of total compensation by 2025. The compensation included $80,000 in pay and $20,000 in benefits.

Apart from the pay increase, the school board is also working on a permanent salary increase. They are negotiating with the school union to see how that would be implemented.

Teachers that attended Tuesday’s meeting told board members that they are struggling.

“Today, somebody came up to me and she said to me that she didn’t know how she was going to feed her kids this week,” said Dr. Cindy Burdick, a school counselor. “I’ve given all I can to the point where my kids are telling me, ‘Mommy, stop bringing food into school.'”

“I can barely pay my rent, my roommate just left,” said Stuart Kalver, a teacher. “My rent is like $3,200, that’s twice and more than my salary and everything month to month. I can’t even afford.”

Teachers are expected to see the pay increase when schools start in the fall.

