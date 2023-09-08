SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Teachers at a school in Southwest Ranches became a safety officer’s guardian angels when he had a medical emergency at work, using the CPR training they recently learned when they rushed to his aid.

7News cameras captured Scott Weissman as he greeted students at Greentree Preparatory Charter School on Thursday, weeks after his sudden health scare.

“I’m here today because of these teachers, because of this school,” he said. “I love the job. I love the mission that I’m here for.”

The 47-year-old safe school officer’s mission is to protect the lives of students and staff.

But last month, it was Weissman who needed saving, when he collapsed in the parking lot.

It was the second day of school after summer recess, and with the sun blazing during dismissal, Weissman said he started to feel thirsty.

That was last thing he remembered until he woke up in the ambulance.

“The first thing I remember is looking up and seeing the light in the rescue truck, seeing the people move around,” he said.

Weissman later learned he had suffered not one, but two heart attacks in a matter of minutes.

School Director Elizabeth Gonzalez was standing right beside him. Just 10 days before, her teachers had learned CPR.

“Immediately, the other teacher that was with me jumped on him, started to do CPR,” said Gonzalez. “After a few rounds of CPR, he did come back to life.”

Paramedics rushed Weissman to the hospital, where doctors told him it’s a miracle he is still alive.

“A doctor said that 19 out of 20 people would not be here today,” he said.

Once back on campus, Weissman thanked those who saved him. It will be a few months before he’s back at school full-time, but he can’t wait to protect these children, as well as the teachers who saved his life that day.

“It’s strange, because I’m here to safeguard these students and help them in time of need, but I’m not immune from that,” he said.

Gonzalez said she requires all of her teachers to take a CPR class every year.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.