TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida’s property insurance crisis shows no sign of easing up, a group of Florida educators are blasting state leaders.

Speaking at a news conference held Wednesday in Tamarac, teacher union heads slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the insurance crisis.

“We’re here to call out a problem: a systemic deregulation,” said Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers. “It is crushing middle and working class [Floridians].”

The remarks come as the governor touted lower drug prices during a stop in Jupiter.

It’s no secret homeowner insurance rates have skyrocketed in Florida, forcing many to go uninsured and placing others at risk of losing their homes.

A Florida homeowner who identified herself as Frieda said this is her biggest fear.

“Some nights I stay up and pray all night, ’cause I don’t want to lose what my husband has worked all those years for,” she said.

Industry experts say the insurance crisis was ignited by three major hurricanes. Millions of dollars in claims and lawsuits caused a perfect storm of high rates, and bankrupted insurance companies. Few of these companies are now willing to take the risk in Florida.

The Democratic-leaning American Federation of Teachers published a 20-page report pointing their finger at DeSantis and the Republican-led Legislature for what they call failed policies that have done little to help Floridians.

“He has helped the insurance industry hike their rates, and he has opposed lowering the rates for people, real people who are standing here,” said Randi Weingarten with the American Federation of Teachers.

A special session in 2022 resulted in a new law that rewrote the rules on coverage denials and attorney fees, as well as a $2 billion state-backed reinsurance fund for companies to tap into if they struggle to pay out claims.

“We’re doing this best we can. I mean, we are in crisis mode right now,” said Florida State Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin. “We were in crisis before Hurricane Ian, and even now, we’re in a much more dire state.”

“We are doing things that are going to eventually lower costs for Floridians,” Florida State Rep. Alex Rizo.

The union heads disagree and made the following suggestions:

Capping insurance rates at a percentage of a home’s assessed value.

Prevent future rate hikes by using the state regulatory power.

Require companies receiving incentives to increase their presence in the state.

Reinstate the payment of attorney fees for homeowners who sue their insurers and win.

“This is not a new problem, but it has become much, much worse under DeSantis,” said Weingarten.

DeSantis’ office and the state’s insurance office did not immediately respond to 7News’ requests for comment.

