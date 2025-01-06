HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at a South Florida middle school is out of the classroom after she was accused of attacking a student during a field trip.

The incident occurred days before Christmas as students from McNicol Middle School in Hollywood were on a field trip at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

The 11-year-old student, Kendrick, said that before the incident, that he had gotten into a fight during the field trip lunch with another student over a bag of chips.

That fight was stopped after another teacher separated the children.

“Yeah, we said sorry to each other, and then we hugged it out after,” he said during a previous interview with 7News.

But then, Kendrick said, the now-reassigned teacher lunged at him.

“She choked me and she slapped me,” said Kendrick. “She was just cursing at me. It hurt a little bit, ’cause my throat felt spicy.”

The video showed a woman, identified by Kendrick as a teacher, pulling him onto a picnic bench, and then jumping on top of him.

“She was grabbing my throat. I couldn’t talk; I wanted to get her off me,” he said.

Kendrick believes the teacher may have thought he was returning to confront the other boy, even though their fight had ended.

“I’ve had a teacher yell at me, not curse at me, though,” said Kendrick. “I don’t think teachers should curse at kids, you know. I never had a teacher do that to me.”

Kendrick’s mother, Yasmine François, spoke to 7News following the video’s release. She said she initially got a call from the school that her son had gotten into a fight.

“I was at work. I was receiving phone calls saying that Kendrick got into a fight,” she said.

Upon the child’s arrival at home, François took away his phone and prepared to scale back his Christmas gifts.

François said she took away Kendrick’s phone and prepared to scale back his Christmas. Then a friend sent her the video.

The concerned mother expressed her disbelief at what she saw and heard in the video.

Audio from the video captures what sounds like a slap. On top of all that, the woman seen in the clip yelled profanities at the child.

“You’re a teacher, and this is how you address your student? That’s the language? Is that the vocabulary you use to speak to a kid?” she said. “I’m not the mom that’s gonna take sides with my son. Like, if you do something bad, you know, you do something bad, so I’m highly disappointed because I feel like I was misled.”

On Monday, 7News learned that the teacher seen on video has been “reassigned pending an investigation.”

The 11-year-old remains out of school after being given a 3-day suspension for his involvement in the lunchroom fight.

Broward County Public Schools is investigating the incident and it is unclear how long the investigation will take.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.