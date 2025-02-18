CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Public Schools teacher is behind bars after he was accused of soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Forty-year-old Lem McKinney was arrested on Tuesday morning by Coral Springs Police.

7News cameras captured McKinney arriving to jail in handcuffs.

McKinney, a social science teacher at J.P. Taravella High School, is accused of sending one of his 11th graders inappropriate sexual messages.

The victim’s mother provided 7News with the details of the disturbing allegations.

The mother said her daughter told her last week that she was being groomed by McKinney.

McKinney thought favorably of her daughter and asked her to grade papers and eventually began following her on the social media platform Instagram, the mother said.

The mother showed 7News the disturbing messages sent to her daughter from McKinney via direct messages.

One of them read: “You have deep eyes and I can see myself getting lost in them. That’s why I don’t look at you for long when I do….. that’s one and the other which I probably shouldn’t tell you is that your lip gloss be popping and had me dreaming of kissing you.”

After seeing the message, the mother said she was shocked and immediately reported it to police.

Broward County Public School confirmed that McKinney has been teaching at the high school since March 2022.

In a statement, the district said:

“The individual has been reassigned by the District away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case. We defer to law enforcement for any additional details.” McKinney’s family members did not want to speak to 7News about the allegations. But parents and relatives of students at the high school were shocked to hear what had occurred. “It’s terrible,” said Sarah Matthew. “It’s very dangerous to send children to school today,” said Marilyn. Other parents were left with questions. “He’s never had a problem. He’s been here two years now and no problems. I don’t know if he’s had a history of this. That would be interesting to find out. Do teachers get screened?” said Sandra Navas. McKinney remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

