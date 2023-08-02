LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill teacher, previously arrested last year for allegedly inappropriately touching a student, has been arrested again after another victim came forward.

Damian Francis, 45, appeared before a judge Wednesday facing a second count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor.

In October, he was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching one of his first-grade students at Endeavour Primary Learning Center and now he has been arrested a second time in relation to another inappropriate touching case.

The family had come forward prior, but no charges were filed because the victim and her mother moved out of state.

After his October arrest, the family decided to contact the police, and the case was reopened.

The statement given by the victim to police is similar to the charges he faced in October.

The 6-year-old victim said Francis would ask her to go to his desk in the back of the class. Once at his desk, he would begin touching her belly under her clothes, touching her groin, and back area before touching her genital area with his fingers.

Francis was taken to Broward County Jail where prosecutors and his attorney negotiated a deal that would allow him to be released from jail without paying bond. He will have to be fitted with an ankle monitor and not have any contact with minors.

One of the cases stems from New Jersey where detectives were able to question the girl and record her statement.

Francis admitted to hugging the victims but when asked why had no valid reason for those actions.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.