FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old teacher accused of a disturbing crime has bonded out of jail after appearing in court Wednesday.

Broward County Public Schools teacher Lem McKinney did not feel like speaking when 7News captured him walking out of the Broward County Jail.

He is charged with soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

McKinney was a social sciences teacher at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs until his arrest on Tuesday.

He is accused of sending sexual messages to an 11th grade female student.

The victim’s mother shared one message with 7News that read “You have deep eyes and I can see myself getting lost in them,” among other inappropriate messages.

McKinney has also been ordered to stay away from the high school, the victim and any children other than his own.

