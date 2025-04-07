WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young pit bull who garnered headlines after she ended up on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale has found a fur-ever home.

Taylor Swift, as she was named by the Florida Highway Patrol troopers who came to her rescue back on Monday, went from running across the highway to a new chance at life.

Days after the 3-year-old was guided to safety following her doggie dash, the canine is preparing for a her new home.

7News on Sunday spoke with Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles Bahruth.

“Today we’re here to adopt Taylor Swift. It’s been a big story on the news,” he said.

Bahruth is not kidding.

It all started when a different kind of high-speed chase unfolded on I-395, as FHP troopers tried to get the four-legged pedestrian out of harm’s way.

Troopers shut down a section of the eastbound ramp from I-595 to I-95 at one point.

FHP Trooper Daniel Antonini was among those who came to the dog’s aid.

“I tried to stop Taylor in any possible, I tried to slow down, give her hands,” he said. “Nothing worked; she was very under stress.”

Without being ruff, troopers corralled the rush hour star into a cruiser.

Antonini said it was the first time he received a call like this.

In the end, it took a community effort to stop Taylor Swift without anyone getting hurt.

“It was nice to have the help of other motorists, you know, responding, exiting their vehicles and help us out, so it was like a team effort,” said Antonini.

The dog, who earned her showbiz moniker for being quick on her paws, got a medical exam and was spayed.

After a few days of recovery, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office formally adopted Taylor, Sunday morning.

The law enforcement agency added the pit bull to the office’s Paws & Stripes therapy dog program, where officers turn rescued dogs into ones that can help their community.

Bahruth says she’ll fit right in.

“It was actually one of our fellow trainers, Chris, he found the video online. We saw how awesome she looked, and we thought it would be a good fit for our program, and then after meeting her, she’s awesome,” he said.

While it remains unclear how she ended up in such a dangerous situation, one thing is certain: Taylor Swift is now safe.

Bahruth said it will take about 10 to 12 weeks for the dog to be trained for the program before she can be “off to the races.”

“She’s a happy, happy dog, and I think she’s gonna work out perfect,” he said.

