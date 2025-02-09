FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a beautiful day on Fort Lauderdale Beach, until a strange substance cut it short.

Swimmers were forced out of the water across Broward County beaches after people reported seeing oil wash ashore. Now officials are trying to figure out what it is and where it came from.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue received a 911 call regarding the liquid, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The caller, who had been walking on the sand, noticed the substance at their feet.

A lifeguard on Fort Lauderdale Beach asked beachgoers to get out of the water some time later.

Beachgoers like Benjamin were not pleased.

“I can’t go in the water, and it’s such a pretty day,” said Benjamin.

Beachgoers like Benjamin noticed oily tar balls wash ashore.

“We didn’t realize what it was until we were trying to wash the sand off, and there were these little dark spots on the bottoms of our feet,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said the substance was messy.

“We had to go back to the hotel and wash it off. It was really hard to get off our feet,” he said

Officials said the oily tar could be from a possible oil spill from a vessel.

While the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the cause, many beaches in Broward County — including Fort Lauderdale from Riomar Street south to the Port Everglades inlet — are closed to swimmers.

Heading north on Deerfield Beach, lifeguards put up red flags warning beachgoers about the water conditions, as Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue confirmed that balls of tar where washing up on the shoreline.

Beaches north of Lifeguard Tower 10 on the north remained open to swimmers. However, they were closely monitored throughout the day.

While the oily solution may have interfered with people’s Saturday plans, some beachgoers told 7News they’re grateful officials took caution.

“Yes, it’s safety, and everything is good for us,” said Tamara. “I’ve never seen anything bad in our beach and, like, my kids are so small.”

The Coast Guard went out on boats and conducted an overflight to find the cause of the oil. They will resume their investigation Sunday morning.

