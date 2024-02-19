TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The soggy weather that battered South Florida this holiday weekend caused part of the ceiling to collapse inside an apartment in Tamarac, and now a woman is voicing her frustrations.

The resident, who asked not to be identified, thought the rain would be the only thing coming down on Sunday.

“It just collapsed in front of my eyes,” she said.

But she was wrong.

“It was just a little bit of water dripping all of a sudden, and I look at the rooms, and then I see exactly when the roof collapsed,” she said.

The woman, who’s a tenant at an apartment building, said she was relaxing when, all of a sudden, the rain ripped a hole in her roof, causing the partial ceiling collapse.

The resident said the ceiling fell in front of her face and almost on top of her.

“I was there because I was ready to lie down, but when I see all the water, then I backed out,” she said.

Thank goodness she did.

“Of course, I scream,” she said.

Officials with Tamarac Fire Rescue said this was not a roof collapse but some water intrusion.

But the rain and the partial ceiling collapse nevertheless put a damper on everything.

“I was worried, and then I’m by myself. That’s why I was shaking. I don’t know who to call,” said the tenant.

Thankfully, she called 911.

The tenant said the pieces of her ceiling will take some time to reassemble, but material things can be replaced.

“I don’t even know what’s going to happen now, to be honest with you,” she said.

Fortunately, the American Red Cross is helping her out until she can pick up the pieces at home.

