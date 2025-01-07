TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is celebrating her 108th trip around the sun.

Nesta Leelo of Tamarac turned 108-years-old Monday.

Originally from Jamaica, she celebrated her milestone birthday at the Jamaican Consulate.

She lives with one of her daughters in Kings Point and recently started using a walker.

But leeloo, is still going strong.

“I had a wonderful life, I had wonderful parents, could not ask for more,” she said.

She said she hems her pants, plays piano, and does just about everything for herself.

