TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to pay tribute to three lives cut short when, authorities said, they were shot and killed by the husband of one of the victims.

Mourners lit candles as the sun set in a Tamarac neighborhood Sunday evening, as they honored the lives of 34-year-old Mary Catherine Gingles, her 64-year-old father, David Ponzer, and her 36-year-old neighbor, Andrew Ferrin.

“It’s a sad occasion, but [we] celebrate a hero, our neighbor, who helped out a neighbor, and to show our unity, our strength,” said a speaker at the gathering.

“Losses so tragic, I don’t even know how to explain,” said John David, the uncle of one of the victims.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, all three victims were killed by U.S. Army vet, Nathan Gingles.

Detectives said Nathan shot and killed his wife, her father and the owner of the house where his wife sought refuge.

Among those in attendance at the memorial was Oscar Vargas, who worked for Ferrin.

“It didn’t surprise me that he opened the door to help this lady in distress, because that’s what he was,” he said. “He saved me many times, losing my job when COVID hit, and he became one of my best friends. I can’t believe it.”

Neighbors said Mary, Ponzer and Ferrin were taken too soon.

“We’re all broken, everybody. That’s all everybody is talking about. Everybody’s upset, whether you knew them or not; they’re still humans,” said an area resident.

There was also a moment of silence held for 4-year-old Seraphine, Mary and Nathan’s daughter. Investigators said she witnessed the killings and was also taken by her father shortly after the shootings.

The child was later found safe.

Nathan faces a slew of charges, including murder and kidnapping. He remains behind bars.

