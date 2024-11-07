TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tamarac man has been arrested in connection to the accidental shooting death of his 6-year-old nephew, according to authorities.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced that 25-year-old Carika Hall was arrested on Wednesday in the death of Odaine Hall, who was found with a gunshot wound inside a residence near the 5600 block of Rock Island Road on Sept. 30.

BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m., where they found the child suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Odaine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the boy was being supervised by his uncle, Carika Hall, when he found an unsecured firearm and accidentally shot himself.

Hall faces charges of culpable negligence and neglect of a child.

