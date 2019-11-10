Symphony in Lights gets South Florida in the Christmas spirit

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Symphony in Lights kicked off with holiday sounds.

Thousands gathered around a giant Christmas tree for the annual Dancing Lights Show at the Village at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

Santa made his way to the sunshine state a little early and celebrated the sounds of the winter season.

7’s very own Vivian Gonzalez was there with her daughter singing carols into the night.

The Winter Wonderland featured pieces from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other local musical acts.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.