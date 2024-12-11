FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a very festive flight for some children to celebrate the holidays at a South Florida airport.

Dozens of patients from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the University of Miami Sylvester Care Center gathered at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with their families on Tuesday to hop on a fantasy flight.

They were there for a “Fantasy Flight,” which was put together by the hospitals and United Airlines.

A jet took them on a short flight before returning to the airport, where a hangar was transformed into the North Pole.

Waiting for them was Santa Claus, characters from the movie “Frozen,” as well as some members of the Miami Dolphins, who signed autographs for the children.

“To hang out with the kids, see them and see them experience some of their first flights, and to have that experience, which is awesome to be able to do that,” said Dolphins defensive tackle, Zack Sieler.

And the kids didn’t go home empty-handed as they received some presents as part of their special day.

