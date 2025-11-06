FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After more than a decade since a world-renowned endurance swimmer made the long swim from Cuba to Key West, the epic milestone is being honored.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials unveiled a Florida State Historic Marker to honor swimmer Diana Nyad to celebrate her legendary trip.

In 2013, Nyad decided to do what seemed impossible: swim 111-miles from Havana to Key West.

At the time she was 64 years old and it took her nearly 53 hours to swim the distance.

Nyad said she was honored to receive the award.

“It’s one thing, honestly to receive awards and then to be in your hometown and receive this award. I’m saying that it touches me deeply,” she said.

Nyad’s first attempt at crossing the [Florida] Straits was back in 1978.

