FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cool change in the air brought down temperatures across South Florida, and they’re expected to go even lower.

7News captured passers-by bundled up along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Saturday night.

For college football fan John Sand, the arrival of fall weather has been a welcome change from the heat and humidity.

“This morning, I was at the [University of Miami] game in a blanket and a jacket. That’s how cold it was,” he said.

Meteorologists said this is the first time temperatures have gone into the high 50s since late spring.

“I had to put a jacket on for the first time in months,” said Sand.

The sweater weather is expected to linger for the remainder of the weekend.

Cameras showed crowds walking along the strip on Las Olas wrapped in sweaters, jackets and even eating by a fire.

Visitor Dave Wilson said this is not the vacation he had anticipated

“I was expecting about 85 degrees,” he said.

Wilson said his goal was to escape Canada’s cold for Florida’s heat.

“I took my shorts off, put my pants back on, and I got my jacket on,” he said.

Lows are expected to remain in the 50s overnight, a forecast that was greeted with mixed reactions from those who spoke with 7News.

“I was praying for this. I was like hoping it was nice weather tonight, and it was,” said local resident Janae Jaghory.

But whether or not people prefer to put a jacket on or not having to wear one, the cool weather is always going to be a hot topic in South Florida.

“Most people say they like this weather ’cause they like to get away from the heat. I’d rather have the heat,” said. “I’d rather have the 90 degrees. I’d rather sweat outside; it’s a lot better.”

“I don’t know how long this is going to last. I think it’s gonna be maybe, like, a week, so I’m taking full advantage of it,” said Jaghory.

