FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The temperature doesn’t drop down this low in South Florida very often but that didn’t stop crowds from enjoying New Year’s Eve to celebrate the start of a brand new year outdoors.

It’s cold — by South Florida standards — and residents, including the little ones, made sure to bundle up as they braved the elements.

“Like it used to be so hot, I didn’t want to go outside, but now it’s super cold,” said Michael Lalo.

In Fort Lauderdale, Fletcher Schrodt and his neighbors invested in a fire pit to stay warm for the evening.

“We use the fire pit a little bit just for fun, but tonight, we’re gonna use the fire pit to stay warm,” said Schrodt.

For most of the year, the investment would be a novelty, but on this New Year’s Eve, it’s a necessity.

“We sit out here every night. It started to get chilly so we decided to buy the fire pit and now it’s like a neighborhood staple, it’s like moths to a light, everybody comes over here,” said area resident Mike Altieri.

Meantime, along Las Olas Boulevard, residents came prepared for the weather with their best winter fits.

“Because we’re going to a fancy restaurant and I can’t wear a sweater, got to wear something cute, you know?” said one resident.

Some people who are visiting South Florida for the New Year said they loved the brisk weather compared to back home.

“We love Florida. So we come down very often, might be a bit cold but for us, it’s a lot warmer than what it is at home so we’re good,” said a tourist.

The chilly temperatures are expected to carry through the rest of the week before starting to warm up over the weekend.

