PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - SWAT teams have surrounded a Jeep SUV in a Plantation neighborhood after the driver appears to have barricaded himself.

Plantation and Sunrise Police units have responded to the scene near Holloway Drive and Northwest Fourth Street, late Friday afternoon.

Police officers stopped the SUV and called in two SWAT teams.

The subject apppears to have barricaded himself inside the white Jeep.

7SkyForceHD hovered above the SUV as it was blocked off by a SWAT vehicle in front and another behind it.

A man in a red shirt was seen through the front window. He appears to have refused to come out of the vehicle and talk to officers.

However, the nature of the stop is unknown.

The SWAT teams have secured the area and are trying to negotiate with the man inside the vehicle.

The area has been closed off to the public. Traffic is not being allowed in or out of the area.

The driver of the Jeep has used his cellphone to take pictures and record videos while inside the vehicle.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.