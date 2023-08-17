WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who barricaded themselves at a South Florida business prompted a quick response by SWAT teams.

SWAT and Wilton Manors Police arrived at the scene at Dragon Lily Tattoo, located at 500 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Thursday afternoon.

As units continue to work the scene, traffic at Oakland Park Boulevard, between Andrews and Powerline Road, has been closed.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

