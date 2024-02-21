DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - SWAT teams were able to recover an 8-month-old, who had been missing since Tuesday after they entered a home in Pembroke Pines. The infant’s mother was taken into police custody.

An AMBER Alert for Amelia Martinez was issued on Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, in the area of Northwest Eighth Court, where Amelia’s mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez, was detained by officers.

Davie Police confirmed that the infant is now safe.

According to the alert, Amelia was last seen in the area of the 4900th block of SW 148th Avenue in Davie with her mother.

Officials said the parents of Amelia do not have custody of their daughter. She was reportedly dropped off at a daycare by her grandmother when Amelia’s father picked her up around 1:40 p.m. and gave her to an unknown person, who authorities believed was her mother.

Police said they may have been traveling to Orlando in a 2021, white Toyota Camry with the Florida tag number AZ89FY.

The charges Arys is facing have not been disclosed.

