FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dramatic scene unfolded in Fort Lauderdale after a carjacking led to a SWAT situation on Monday morning.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers responded to a carjacking that occurred in the 1200 block of Northeast 11th Avenue. Around 4 a.m., police spotted the victim’s vehicle near Northwest 13th Street and Powerline Road a few minutes later.

The SWAT team responded after the suspect barricaded himself following a police pursuit that ended at Northeast 13th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Live video footage showed the vehicle boxed in by Fort Lauderdale Police SUVs and SWAT officers searching the car with their weapons out. It is not yet clear what authorities were looking for or if they found anything.

A view from another angle also showed a hole in the driver-side rear window of the car, which may indicate someone shot at it.

Officials said the victim of the carjacking sustained injuries and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police have confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities have not released any further information regarding this incident as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.