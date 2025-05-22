MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation unfolded Thursday morning in a neighborhood in Margate.

A large police presence was seen in the neighborhood just south of Royal Palm Avenue at around 9:00 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation are unclear; however, it appears that a warrant was being served.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where robot dogs and a SWAT truck were seen approaching the home.

The scene has since cleared; however, neighbors told 7News the situation appeared serious for a time, having seen two people leave their homes in handcuffs.

“We heard flashbangs, we heard cops announcing stuff; there were like 15 or 20 cops here,” said Michelle DeMarco, a resident of the community. “At first we thought it could have been a bomb or something. Yeah, flash grenades were going off for like 10 or 15 minutes straight. Then, it stopped for a while, and we saw SWAT, something very unusual for this neighborhood.”

7News has reached out to Margate police for details.

