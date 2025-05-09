HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation unfolded early Friday in a Hollywood neighborhood as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a home near Pierce Street and 56th Avenue around 7 a.m. to serve a search warrant. An armored truck and several unmarked police vehicles were seen outside the residence as officials conducted a search.

Several individuals were seen sitting on the ground speaking with law enforcement, but as of Friday morning, no arrests had been reported.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed the operation was tied to an ongoing investigation but said no further details could be released at this time.

