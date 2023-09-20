MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - SWAT teams, accompanied by detectives, executed a search warrant in Miramar related to a fraud investigation where they detained several people.

The targeted residence, situated on the 2100 block of Southwest 118th Avenue, saw no reported injuries during the operation, said Miramar police officials.

Live video footage showed multiple windows in the front and rear of the house damaged from some sort of impact. The situation has since been controlled by several law enforcement agencies.

The investigation is currently in progress and the scene remains active.

