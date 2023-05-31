DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a hotel room in Dania Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance prompting them to block off entrances and exits to a hotel.

On Wednesday morning, authorities were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn and Suites located at 2440 FL-84 where they made contact with an adult male who then proceeded to attack a deputy. In response, the deputy fired his weapon, and the adult male retreated and barricaded himself inside a room.

Employees were told they could not enter the hotel.

One witness said they only saw one firetruck, but then noticed more activity in the back of the building.

BSO’s SWAT team said with help from their K-9 they were able to safely apprehend the individual.

It does not appear the suspect was injured by the deputy’s gunfire.

The deputy who was attacked was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

BSO’s Homicide and Internal Affairs units are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

