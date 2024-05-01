HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man with an extensive criminal history was arrested in Hollywood following a burglary and standoff with SWAT team members, officials say.

According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near Washington Street and 52nd Avenue around 3 a.m.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Justin Swain, fled from them and committed a burglary within a residential complex off of Hillcrest Court before barricading himself inside.

Swain, a known felon, is believed to be connected to multiple other burglaries in the area.

In response, a SWAT team was deployed to the scene and was able to enter the premises and arrest Swain successfully.

