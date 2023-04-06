PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A total of 7 people were escorted out of a unit at the Spectra at Plantation apartments, Thursday morning. Three women and four men were detained after a SWAT standoff.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene as officers used a crowbar to gain entry inside an apartment located in the 4300 block of Northwest 10th Court.

The SWAT standoff has ended as Plantation Police remain on the scene gathering information. It is unknown what led to the standoff.

Some of the people detained have now been released.

