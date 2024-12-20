FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT standoff in Fort Lauderdale that disrupted residents for hours overnight stemmed from a reported carjacking and kidnapping, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers received a call around 9:34 p.m. Thursday about a man claiming he needed help. They located the man near Northeast 18th Street, where he reported being carjacked and kidnapped at gunpoint.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an effort to locate the suspect or suspects, FLPD’s SWAT team responded to the 1100 block of NE 18th Street early Friday morning.

The standoff, which began around midnight and ended at 5 a.m., involved the use of drones, a K-9 unit, and flashbangs, according to witnesses.

“They had a drone flying up over the area as well over in the area as well so yeah it’s been something,” said resident Nilo Sudback. “I originally walked outside my apartment about a quarter after 11 p.m., and here we are—it’s after 2 a.m., and we still haven’t been able to get back.”

7News spoke to neighbor who said he was evacuated from his apartment by SWAT teams.

“That’s when they got a bullhorn and they were like, ‘This is the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. If you’re in apartment Number 2, come out with your hands up,'” Marcus said. “And then it just continued like that for couple hours and that’s when SWAT came. Before 4 a.m., that’s when they banged on my door and then they told me, ‘You need to get out of the apartment just in case something happens, we’re trying to extract someone out of the apartment next door. Wound up nobody being inside.”

By 7 a.m., residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Police said the investigation remains active as they work to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They said one person was taken into custody but it’s unclear if that is the suspect they’re looking for or if it’s someone who knew the suspect.

