FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT standoff outside a Fort Lauderdale apartment building disrupted residents for hours overnight, leaving some unable to return to their homes until early Friday morning.

The standoff began around midnight at 1777 Dixie Highway, just west of Middle River Elementary School.

Residents said one person had barricaded themselves inside an apartment.

During the operation, SWAT officers deployed a K-9 unit, drones, and flashbangs, which ended around 5 a.m.

“They had a drone flying up over the area as well over in the area as well so yeah it’s been something,” said resident Nilo Sudback. “I originally walked outside my apartment about a quarter after 11 p.m., and here we are—it’s after 2 a.m., and we still haven’t been able to get back.”

By 7 a.m., residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Authorities have not released additional details.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.