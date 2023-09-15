DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into police custody after a SWAT standoff in Davie.

Cellphone video captured officers with their guns drawn as they surrounded the man as he sat inside and refused to come out, Thursday evening.

The standoff unfolded in the area of Pine Ridge Drive and Sabal Palm Drive in Davie.

The subject eventually gave up and surrendered. Police said he had multiple warrants.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.