PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a neighborhood in Pembroke Pines after reports of a stabbing in the area, prompting a large police presence and a SWAT team unit to surround a house.

On Thursday morning, live video footage showed the scene near the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive where Pembroke Pines Police officers surrounded a house while they investigated the area. Around 7:45 a.m., SWAT teams arrived at the scene to aid in the situation.

Officials posted on X regarding this incident.

ATTN RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene working an active investigation at Grand Palms Community. This is an isolated incident. Please avoid the area until further advised. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/lerFDIO1rF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 8, 2024

7News’ Stephen J. Gray said when 7SkyForce first arrived at the scene, he witnessed an ambulance leaving the area with a police escort, indicating a possible injury as a result of this incident.

A live shot of the area showed many police cars parked on the grass surrounding the property as they blocked off the community.

It remains unclear if anyone is still inside the house and injuries have not been confirmed in this incident. As police continue their investigation, more information will become available.

