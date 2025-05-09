HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation is unfolding in a Hollywood neighborhood.

The SWAT team responded to home near Pierce Street and 56th Street around 7a.m. Friday.

An armored truck and undercover cop cars were observed outside the home as officials searched the residence.

Several people were seen sitting on the ground talking with officials. At this time, it doesn’t appear as though anyone has been taken into custody.

7News have reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for information.

