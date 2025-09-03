FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

SWAT teams along with a K9 unit were observed going in and out of a residence located in the 2600 block of Northwest 16th Court just before 6:30a.m. Wednesday.

7Drone Force hovered above the scene where it appears a red pickup truck slammed into the home’s garage as debris from the collision was seen on the hood of the truck.

It appears five men have been detained and are waiting for further instructions from officials.

Several unmarked vehicles were parked outside of the home.

Additionally, neighbors were seen coming out of their houses, understandably confused by the alarming presence of law enforcement.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation remains unknown.

