DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies worked with SWAT officers after a man barricaded himself inside a home.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities investigated an occupied burglary near the 600 block of West Dania Beach Boulevard.

According to BSO officials, the burglar fled the scene and barricaded himself in an empty house.

BSO SWAT teams were notified and responded to the scene.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing as negotiators continue to ask him to exit the house.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.