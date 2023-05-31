DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a situation in Dania Beach prompting them to block off entrances and exits to a hotel.

On Wednesday morning, authorities were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn and Suites located at 2440 FL-84 where a person reportedly barricaded themselves in a room.

Live video footage showed numerous fire rescue crews on the scene.

SWAT teams were also on the scene where it appeared they were still attempting to gain access to the room.

One witness said they only saw one firetruck, but then noticed more activity in the back of the building.

Locals in the area will not be able to enter or exit the hotel as police investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.